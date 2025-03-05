Guests will soon need to pre-pay before admission at Wekiwa Springs State Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Summer weather is on the way, but if you want to swim at one of Central Florida springs, you will soon need to have a reservation.

Starting on March 12, you will have to reserve a day pass at Wekiwa Springs State Park.

Visitors will also need to prepay online.

Some of the other springs in our area also require reservations before entrance to state parks that feature spring access.

Park leaders said the change is to help curb long lines that impact traffic on Wekiwa Springs Road.

More information about Wekiva Springs State Park can be found here.

