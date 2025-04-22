‘Gun safety issue’ leads to shooting inside parking garage at Orlando Regional Medical Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando said a person is recovering from a gunshot wound near Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Officers said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. inside a parking garage at ORMC.

Police said an adult was shot in the leg during what they referred to as a “gun safety issue.”

It’s unclear whether that person shot themselves or if they were shot by someone else.

Officers said everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation.

