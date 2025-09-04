Gun violence survivors, families share stories at Orlando-area awareness event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Survivors of gun violence, their families, and legal experts gathered at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista to raise awareness about preventing future tragedies.

The National Center for Victims of Crime is hosting its National Training Institute, an event aimed at educating the public on efforts to prevent mass shootings. The event brings together those affected by gun violence to share their experiences and hopes for the future.

The awareness event concludes Friday.

