Gunmen at large after deadly shooting inside Winter Garden home, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Police in Winter Garden said one man is dead and another is hurt after a shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Dolphin Drive.

Officers said they found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home.

Police said Darius M Towns, 24, was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other victim remains in stable condition.

Police reported a strong odor of cannabis and discovered several spent casings at the scene.

Investigators said they have identified several witnesses, but they are currently uncooperative and have provided limited information.

Officials said that two suspects approached the residence and fired multiple shots.

Video evidence shows an additional individual fleeing from the residence with property, though their involvement in the incident is unclear.

The Winter Garden Police Department is actively investigating the case and urges anyone with information to contact Detective Kevin Burger or Sergeant Dave Clarke, or to reach out to CRIMELINE.

