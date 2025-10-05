Halloween Discounts: Retail stores slash prices on scary props and pumpkins

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Halloween approaches in four weeks, stores such as Target and Lowes are providing discounts on decorations, including large props designed to scare trick-or-treaters.

The Department of Agriculture reports that the average price of pumpkins is dropping, with an extra large pumpkin now costing approximately $5.99.

This price decrease amounts to nearly three dollars less than last year, offering consumers more budget-friendly choices for their Halloween celebrations.

