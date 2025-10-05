Local

Halloween Discounts: Retail stores slash prices on scary props and pumpkins

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Decorative pumpkins filled with assorted Halloween chocolate candy made by Mars, Incorporated and the Hershey Company.
Halloween candy FILE PHOTO: What can you do with left over Halloween candy? (Leeena Robinson/leekris - stock.adobe.com)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Halloween approaches in four weeks, stores such as Target and Lowes are providing discounts on decorations, including large props designed to scare trick-or-treaters.

The Department of Agriculture reports that the average price of pumpkins is dropping, with an extra large pumpkin now costing approximately $5.99.

This price decrease amounts to nearly three dollars less than last year, offering consumers more budget-friendly choices for their Halloween celebrations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read