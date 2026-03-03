Harry P. Leu Gardens celebrates 65th anniversary with ‘Legacy in Bloom’ events

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Harry P. Leu Gardens will celebrate its 65th anniversary with a series of special events and exhibits titled Legacy in Bloom. The commemorative celebration is scheduled to run from March 7 through May 31.

The anniversary honors the history of the site, which transitioned from a private agricultural farm into a public botanical destination.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and City Commissioners will attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 5. The event provides an initial look at the Edible Garden, which is the newest addition to the property.

Visitors will also have access to a new historical exhibit located inside the Welcome Center.

The historical exhibit uses archival photographs and a visual timeline to document the gardens’ history.

The display focuses on the site’s origins as an agricultural homestead and the vision of its founding families.

It also explores the connection between the gardens and the regional growth of Central Florida.

The anniversary theme extends to the outdoor pathways through sculptural installations called “portals.” These installations share stories regarding the region’s citrus, agricultural and tourism heritage.

They also highlight the gardens’ history as a location for community gatherings.

The public festivities officially begin on March 7 with a day of free admission. During this event, guests can explore the new exhibits and narratives detailing the site’s evolution into a botanical destination.

In recognition of the natural heritage of Florida, the gardens will provide complimentary longleaf pine seedlings to visitors while supplies last.A series of specialized events is scheduled throughout March, including the 29th Annual Plant Sale on March 14 and 15.

The gardens will host Teacher Appreciation Day on March 21, offering free admission for all teachers. Art Day will follow on March 28, featuring hands-on art projects designed for all ages.

The schedule continues into April with a movie night featuring “Superman” on April 3 and Senior Day on April 4. Senior Day provides free admission for individuals age 60 and over. A Jazz & Blues concert is also scheduled for the evening of April 11.

The gardens will observe Flower Day on April 18, which includes an admission discount for guests wearing floral attire. The commemorative period concludes its highlighted events with First Responders Day on April 24, offering free admission to all first responders.

