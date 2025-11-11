Have you seen her? Police seek tips on missing Orlando woman

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are asking the public for help to locate a missing Orlando woman.

Ana Yanci Raiford, 21, was last seen Sunday night around 9:30 p.m.

Her last-known location was a residence in the 6000-block of Contessa Drive.

The Orlando Police Department said Raiford has health challenges that could impair her ability to return home.

Investigators also said she requires regular medication.

Anyone with information on Raiford’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Orlando Police Department.

