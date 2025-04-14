HCA Florida breaks ground on $15M project in Apopka

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

HCA Florida Healthcare has kicked off work on another freestanding emergency room in west Orange County.

The health system — a division of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) — broke ground last week on a $15 million, 11,000 square-foot HCA Florida Wekiwa Emergency at 2757 West Orange Blossom Trail. The facility joins HCA’s pipeline, which includes another ER underway in Winter Garden which broke ground in March.

An entity connected to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital bought the 2.15-acre property in 2024 for $675,000. The closest hospital is AdventHealth Apopka, which is a 4.8-mile drive away.

