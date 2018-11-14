0 Head of Walt Disney World reveals more about new Epcot coaster, gondola system, 'stunt-atronics'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World is revealing more about some of its new attractions -- and showing off some of its newest technology -- that are coming soon to Central Florida.

“We’ve made the conscious decision to control our own destiny – to be the disruptor, not the disrupted,” Disney Parks Chairman Bob Chapek said at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) conference in Orlando.

At the conference, Chapek unveiled new animatronics called A1000s, which he said is Disney’s most innovative and expensive animatronics yet.

MORE THEME PARK NEWS:

Walt Disney World is developing new technology called stunt-tronics: Animatronics that can do stunts too dangerous for humans, like flying through the air and doing superhero-like moves. Source: Walt Disney Company

Disney is even developing new technology called stunt-tronics: Animatronics that can do stunts too dangerous for humans, like flying through the air and doing superhero-like moves.

Disney also revealed more about a much-anticipated attraction coming to Epcot: A new "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride being built at the former Universe of Energy pavilion.

Chapek said it will be one of the longest enclosed roller coasters in the world. Just building the foundation was the largest concrete pour in Walt Disney World’s history. The building is so big, it can fit four Spaceship Earths inside, Chapek said.

The new roller coaster will spin as it moves, and will have a storyline that revolves around the plot and characters from the movie.

The new Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster, under construction at Epcot. © 2018 Cox Media Group. The new Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster at Epcot will spin riders as they ride. The Walt Disney Company released this image of a test train. Source: Walt Disney Company

Read: Disney passholder displays pro-Trump signs at park, gets banned again

“Guests will be able to experience it when it opens in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in 2021,” Chapek said.

Disney also revealed more about the gondola system called Skyliner, which Disney now says will be operational in the fall of 2019. Crews have been building towers across the landscape of the property for months.

When it opens, Skyliner will connect Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and four resorts: Pop Century, Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach, and the new Rivera Resort, which is set to open in 2019.

Up, up and away: Channel 9 gets exclusive look at Walt Disney World's Skyliner

Disney released new details and visuals on gondolas that will connect some of its theme parks and hotels at Walt Disney World.

What the actual gondolas look like remains a secret, though Disney has circulated artist renderings of the project.

One thing is clear, though: Mickey Mouse may be turning 90, but he and Disney aren’t slowing down.

“In this industry, complacency is the biggest threat,” Chapek said.

MORE THEME PARK NEWS:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.