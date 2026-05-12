Health officials advise caution due to toxic algae at Lake Carlton

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is warning residents and visitors about blue-green algae found at Lake Carlton.

Health officials said the algae was reported near the center of the lake on May 5.

Water sample testing is underway, but officials said people should use caution because blue-green algae can produce toxins and environmental conditions can change quickly.

Residents and visitors are advised not to drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft or come into contact with water where a visible bloom is present.

Health officials said people should wash their skin and clothing with soap and water if they come into contact with algae or water that is discolored or smells unpleasant.

Pets and livestock should also be kept away from the area. Officials said water with algae blooms is not safe for animals.

The health department also warned people not to cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not remove toxins.

According to health officials, blue-green algae are a type of bacteria common in Florida’s freshwater environments.

A bloom happens when algae grow rapidly, discoloring the water and sometimes creating floating mats that can smell unpleasant.

Blooms can also look like scum, foam or paint on the surface of the water.

Health officials said blue-green algae blooms are more common in summer and fall, but they can happen year-round.

Anyone with health questions or concerns about blue-green algae can call DOH-Orange at 407-723-5004.

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