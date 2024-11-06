Heart of Florida United Way: Thanksgiving Project

The Heart of Florida United Way family’s favorite annual tradition is our Thanksgiving Project, and we are so excited to share it with you!

During this meaningful event, HFUW team members, board members, volunteers, donors, and sponsors come together to help Central Florida families in need by assembling and distributing Thanksgiving meal kits throughout Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

These meal kits help make sure our neighbors — including our ALICE families who are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — can enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal at home with their own traditions.

for more information visit

https://www.hfuw.org/event/thanksgiving-project-2/