Heat, humidity on the rise, with scattered storms move in Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a quiet night across Central Florida with a little more humidity creeping in.

The humidity, and temperatures, will continue to climb over the next few afternoons.

Not only is it about to get hotter, but our chance for much needed rain will return as well, especially on Thursday.

Thursday could see a chance of strong scattered storms with some areas getting a couple inches of rain, and other staying dry.

Keep an eye out for lightning especially if you work outdoors.

By the weekend, hot and dry weather returns, followed by rains next week that have a chance of kicking off our summer wet season.

