The heat is creeping back our way this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The warm 90-degree heat is returning to Central Florida after the holiday weekend.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, April 20, 2025 The 90s are creeping back our way this week in Central Florida (Tom Terry/WFTV)

The 90s are making a comeback this week, and we’re already ahead of the game with 2024’s 90-degree days, which reached 142 days in total, way above the usual average of about 110 days.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, April 20, 2025 The 90s are creeping back our way this week in Central Florida (Tom Terry/WFTV)

At least the heat index isn’t a ‘thing’ yet. That’ll happen when the wet season begins by early June.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, April 20, 2025 The 90s are creeping back our way this week in Central Florida (Tom Terry/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group