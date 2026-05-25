Heavy rainfall possible on Saturday and Sunday, weather forecast warns

ORLANDO, Fla. — Memorial Day featured scattered showers, and more activity is likely to start the shortened work week.

The best chance for rain this evening will be in inland areas, with some coastal showers possible in the early morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

The threat for rain and storms continues into Tuesday. Scattered activity will again develop in the PM hours, with highs in the low 90s.

We have Weather On the Way for mid-to-late week as deeper tropical moisture moves into the area.

This will increase rain and storm chances starting Wednesday, with temps in the low 90s.

Even higher rain chances arrive Thursday into Friday, as more moisture pushes in. Temps late week will be in the upper 80s.

Right now, next weekend looks unsettled with periods of rain and storms. Some heavy rainfall is also possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Weather 5?25/26

Weather 5?25/26

Weather 5?25/26

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