Heavy traffic anticipated on beachside roads for Artemis launch

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials say beaches along the coast are expected to draw visitors Wednesday as people look for places to watch the planned Artemis program launch, with heavier traffic likely along beachside roads and Interstate 95.

The launch is scheduled for the evening of April 1, and officials expect many visitors traveling toward Florida’s Space Coast to also use beach access points in Volusia County as alternate viewing locations.

County officials said more than 60 off-beach parking lots will be available for public access along the shoreline. Registered Volusia County residents can park for free through the ParkVolusia program, while nonresidents without an annual pass can pay a $20 daily fee onsite.

Parking lot locations are listed through the Volusia Beaches app, according to county officials.

Because of expected tide conditions, officials said on-beach driving is likely to be unavailable around launch time.

Traffic is expected to increase along State Road A1A during the afternoon and evening, with additional congestion possible on southbound I-95 as drivers head toward launch viewing areas in Brevard County.

After the launch, county officials said northbound I-95 traffic may also slow as visitors leave the coast.

Drivers are being advised to allow extra travel time and prepare for delays throughout the day.

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