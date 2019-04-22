Here's how to watch the Florida Puerto Rican Parade this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - The third annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival will be held Saturday afternoon in downtown Orlando.
The parade, which will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m., will begin at East Concord Street and North Orange Avenue and end at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
If you cannot attend the parade in person, you may watch it live on WFTV Channel 9, on wftv.com, on the free WFTV news app and on Facebook Live.
This year's hosts include Channel 9 anchors Greg Warmoth and Nancy Alvarez.
Channel 9 anchor Jorge Estevez and icFlorida's Estee Martin will be reporting along the parade route.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will be the grand marshal of this year's parade.
After the parade, a festival will be held at the Seneff Arts Plaza, where J Alvarez, Juan Luis Juancho, Nio García, Casper Mágico and Bobby Cruz will perform.
The photos could be aired on WFTV Channel 9 and be posted to wftv.com.
