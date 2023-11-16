Here’s what Camping World Stadium improvements won’t include -- for now

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Camping World Stadium on Nov. 13 released on Nov. 13 newer images of proposed improvements to the sports and event venue as it seeks tourist development tax funds from Orange County — and the proposed $400 million canopy is not part of the current plans.

Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan told Orlando Business Journal the new renderings for the project provide more depth and clarity for the project and show off what the finished building will look like. He added that a covering could be added as part of a future phase.

The $400 million project also will include an indoor field house near the stadium which could host 60 to 70 events a year. The two venues would add 300,000 more attendees.

Read: ‘It is so ordered’: Florida Supreme Court affirms Markeith Loyd’s convictions, death sentence

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: Orange County commissioners get heated over 'Visit Orlando' funding Orange County commissioners got into a heated debate about decreasing funding to Visit Orlando on Tuesday. (Ashlyn Webb, WFTV.com)





©2023 Cox Media Group