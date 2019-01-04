  • Hey parents! LEGOLAND® Florida resort offers FREE Preschooler Pass

    WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Have you heard about the LEGOLAND® Florida resort FREE Preschooler Pass?

     

    The Preschooler Pass, which is available for a limited time, grants 3 and 4-year-old children 1 year of unlimited admission to both LEGOLAND® Florida Theme Park and Water Park.

     

    The free Preschooler Passes are available between Jan. 10 and Feb. 18.

    “The one-time offer pass includes all seasonal events including Brick or Treat and early spring visits when THE LEGO® MOVIE™ WORLD opens. Taking guests from the theater to the theme park, the newest theme park addition will feature three attractions, inspired by the characters and themes of the worldwide blockbuster THE LEGO® MOVIE and the upcoming THE LEGO® MOVIE 2: The Second Part,” a news release said.  

     

    LEGOLAND® Florida Resort offers more than 60 percent of its rides and attractions for guests 40 inches or taller.

     

    Parents and family member can purchase annual passes from $119.99 to “join in on a year’s worth of awesome,” the release said.  

     

    Guests under 3 years old will continue to receive free admission.

     

    More information: Preschooler Pass | Annual Pass Program

