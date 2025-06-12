High heat and strong storm chances continue Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a hot and steamy Thursday, with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and low 90s.

The heat index will also make it feel like 98 to 102 degrees across many communities.

By midday, the skies will start to rumble as a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms rolls in.

Most of the storm activity will be near the I-95 corridor along the coast, where isolated downpours will begin around lunchtime.

The storms will then sweep westward across the peninsula, bringing pockets of heavy rain and flashes of lightning to some areas.

While not every neighborhood will get soaked, those that do could see intense bursts of rain and the possibility of flooded roads.

As we head into the weekend, a touch of drier air will filter in.

Thankfully, the tropics remain quiet with no systems threatening Florida.

