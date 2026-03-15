High-speed chase ends in gunfire on I-95, officer and suspect injured

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A South Daytona police officer and a suspect were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a vehicle pursuit and shootout on Interstate 95 Sunday morning. The officer remains in stable condition and is awaiting surgery.

The incident started when officers arrived at a shooting call on Country Lane earlier today. Although no injuries were reported there, police identified a suspect who fled in a vehicle, prompting a high-speed chase with assistance from the South Daytona Police Department.

The vehicle pursuit concluded when the suspect’s car crashed on Interstate 95. Preliminary reports indicate that the suspect immediately opened fire on the pursuing officers after the collision.

A South Daytona police officer was hit by gunfire from the suspect during the exchange. Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect as well.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to a nearby hospital for medical care. The officer remained in stable condition on Sunday morning as they prepared for surgery.

Investigators also observed that there was no immediate evidence linking the suspected shooter to the victim involved in that first call.

The incident and subsequent investigation have caused substantial traffic delays for drivers in the area. Congestion continues to be heavy near Beville Road, Interstate 4, and Interstate 95.

Law enforcement officials are closing in on completing their investigation at the crash site. Authorities announced that more details about the incident will be provided as the investigation continues.

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