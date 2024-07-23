High-speed chase on I-4 ends with crash in DeLand, troopers say

DELAND, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a chase on I-4 that ended with a crash in DeLand.
Troopers said they started following a Kia on Monday afternoon near International Speedway Boulevard.
According to a report, the driver later crashed near New York and Wade avenues, got out of the car, and took off.
Troopers said the driver was later found and arrested.
The driver was facing an arrest warrant out of Osceola County.
