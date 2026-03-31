High-stakes hearing set in suspended sheriff Marcos Lopez racketeering case

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in the racketeering case of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

The hearing will specifically address conflict-of-interest concerns regarding lawyers representing some of the witnesses in the case.

Legal teams are expected to debate whether these representations could potentially compromise the integrity of the proceedings.

Lopez faces charges in connection with a multi-million-dollar illegal gambling operation.

The suspended sheriff has pleaded not guilty to the racketeering allegations brought against him.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the hearing and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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