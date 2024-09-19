A Hillsborough deputy dies in a fatal crash involving a semi-truck driven by an Orlando man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Deputy died in a fatal crash Thursday morning.

40-year-old Deputy Darell Brown was off duty in his personal vehicle while traveling U.S. Highway 301 when the crash occurred.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., a collision between Deputy Brown’s vehicle and a semi-truck occurred as Deputy Brown crossed into the southbound lanes of U.S. 301, causing a head-on collision.

The owner of the semi, a 32-year-old man out of Orlando, did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

“This tragedy comes at an incredibly difficult time, as our Sheriff’s Office still grieves the loss of Deputy White. I humbly ask the community to pray for all those impacted by these painful losses,” said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Deputy Brown was more than just a colleague; he was a friend, a mentor, and a source of inspiration to many. His genuine warmth, commitment, and compassionate spirit left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know him.”

Deputy Brown has been with HCSO since January 2015.

