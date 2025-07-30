Historic earthquake triggers tsunami warning throughout Pacific

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded is sending shock waves around the globe.

An 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia has triggered a tsunami warning for the West Coast of the United States, putting millions on high alert.

The massive earthquake has led to evacuations in Honolulu, Hawaii, as authorities urge residents to seek higher ground.

The U.S. Geological Survey is closely monitoring the situation and has emphasized the importance of moving to higher ground as the tsunami threat persists.

In California, an L.A. County Sheriff’s helicopter is flying along the coast, warning residents of the potential tsunami.

Traffic in Honolulu was bumper-to-bumper as people evacuated to safer areas, following the tsunami warning.

President Donald Trump has also urged people to stay alert as the tsunami threat could linger for hours.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, and updates can be tracked at tsunami.gov as the threat remains.

