Holiday food drive at Union Park Elementary to support families in need

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County District 5 Commissioner Kelly Martinez Semrad will host a Holiday Food Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 15, at Union Park Elementary School in Orlando to support families in need.

The event, organized in collaboration with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Orange County Public Schools, School Board Member Angie Gallo, and the Orange County Firefighters Union Local 2057, aims to provide 450 local families with essential holiday food supplies.

“No family should have to choose between paying bills and putting food on the table, especially during the holiday season,” said Commissioner Kelly Martinez Semrad.

The Holiday Food Giveaway will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Union Park Elementary School, located at 1844 Westfall Dr, Orlando, 32817.

The event is open to families in need across the community and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Each family will receive a turkey, a holiday box of food staples, a bag of potatoes, a bag of apples, and a package of ground beef.

The initiative is particularly aimed at supporting federal workers and those affected by suspended SNAP benefits.

