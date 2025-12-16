Holiday shipping deadlines for UPS and USPS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Those planning to send packages for the holidays should be aware of important shipping deadlines for UPS and USPS. To guarantee delivery by Dec. 25, specific cutoff dates have been established.

UPS has set multiple delivery deadlines before Christmas. The deadline for UPS three-day select is December 19, while the second-day air deadline is December 22. For urgent shipments, next-day air must be used by December 23.

International packages sent from the U.S. to Canada also have specific deadlines. The UPS Worldwide Expedited service to Canada must be shipped by December 22, and the UPS Worldwide Express service by December 23.

USPS has similar delivery deadlines within the contiguous United States. To receive items before Dec. 25, USPS Ground Advantage Service should be mailed by Dec. 17.

Likewise, First-Class Mail Service should be sent by Dec. 17, while Priority Mail Service needs to be shipped by Dec. 18. For faster delivery, USPS Priority Mail Express Service must be dispatched by Dec. 20.

For individuals shipping to Alaska and Hawaii, the Ground Advantage Service must be sent by Dec. 16, while First-Class Mail and Priority Mail services should be sent by Dec. 17.

Details about specific delivery timelines for each service can be found at their respective websites.

