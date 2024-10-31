Holly Hill citizens don’t feel any better after hearing from city officials about Milton damage

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — We have new details about what’s being done to help people in Holly Hill who had raw sewage back up into their homes during Hurricane Milton.

But in the meeting where some of that information was shared, many neighbors said they felt worse.

Three weeks after Hurricane Milton, people’s possessions were still stacked along the streets, and much of the furniture had started to grow mold.

We learned the city is undergoing an $11 million improvement to its sewer treatment plant and that $1.4 million has been set aside for the storm water budget this year. Next year, the city plans to add $1.6 million for future stormwater projects.

Eyewitness News asked City Manager Joe Forte to share some plans on camera, but he refused.

Neighbors tell us the city has shown very little support during this time.

“They never stepped foot down any of the cul-de-sacs, they never checked on anyone and it’s disappointing, it really is disappointing and it makes me angry,” said Mary Nichols.

One idea shared with residents was selling their homes to FEMA to be demolished and used as retention ponds. However, when that was brought up for discussion during Wednesday’s meeting, residents said the city still had to look into it.

“They should know what the process is. They shouldn’t have to try to figure it out or not know before you have a workshop on things you’re supposed to be discussing on the flood issues,” said Danielle Latona.

