ORLANDO, Fla. — This Father’s Day weekend is expected to bring typical hot temperatures, with a heat index exceeding 100 degrees.

We’ll likely see only widely scattered storms, primarily in the interior counties, with higher chances of rain west of Interstate 4 through Sunday afternoon.

Additionally, the tropics remain calm.

