Hot and hazy Sunday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A batch of Saharan dust will move into the area today, making for a hazy day.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the Saharan dust will also help reduce our rain and storm coverage. There is only a 30% chance of rain.

The best chance for the limited showers & storms will be for areas north of I-4.

It will also be very hot this afternoon.

Above-average temperatures with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Heat index values will reach 100-106° again today.

Weather 07/21/24

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics that are thankfully quiet.

