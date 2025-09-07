‘Hot-headed’ local bartender allegedly stabs customer ten times after bar tab argument, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local bartender has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a customer ten times following an argument over a bar tab at Grumpy’s Underground in Orlando on August 31.

Jason Rosario, 30, is accused of attacking a customer after a dispute escalated outside the bar. Police say that the victim, who was stabbed in the neck and back, is expected to recover fully.

Investigators pinpointed Rosario as the attacker, based on testimony from the victim and witnesses. The bar owner described Rosario as ‘hot-headed’ and mentioned plans to dismiss him prior to the incident.

According to the report, Rosario had recently started working at Grumpy’s Underground and was still in training at the time of the incident. The bar owner expressed concerns about his temperament, calling him a ‘hot head.’

Witnesses flagged down police after the stabbing, which led to Rosario’s arrest. He is now being held at the Orange County jail without bond and faces charges of attempted second-degree murder with a weapon.

