Hot and humid weekend ahead for Central Florida, but relief is on the horizon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will experience hot and muggy weather this weekend, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sea breeze showers and storms are possible each afternoon, particularly along I-4 east to the local beaches.

A cold front moving southward will help steer the soon-to-be Imelda away from Central Florida, providing some relief from the wet weather.

By next week, residents can expect drier conditions and slightly cooler temperatures, with highs returning to the 80s.

