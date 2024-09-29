Hot and muggy Sunday with scattered showers and storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will be hot and muggy.

Metrologist Kassandra Crimi said the temperature will be high in the upper 80s and low in the 90s.

Heat index values will reach 100 degrees in many locations.

weather 09/29

Winds will remain out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We’ll see the return of some scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

Numerous showers and storms will be possible from the I-4 corridor and areas south.

