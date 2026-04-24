How to get free tickets for the U.S. Air Force Band concert in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — United States Air Force’s Band of the West will perform a free concert this summer at Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach.

The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2. Admission is free, but tickets are required for entry. Seating will be first come, first served with no reserved seats.

Free tickets are available online through the Peabody Auditorium website and in person at the venue’s box office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

U.S. Air Force Band bringing free performance to Daytona Beach

The city also said tickets can be picked up at several other Daytona Beach locations, including City Hall, the Dickerson Community Center, the Julia T. and Charles W. Cherry Sr. Cultural & Educational Center, the Schnebly Recreation Center and the Yvonne Scarlett-Golden Cultural & Educational Center.

The Band of the West is one of 11 official Air Force bands stationed around the world. Military officials said the groups perform at more than 2,000 events each year, including major sporting events, festivals and public concerts.

Organizers said the concert is part of the band’s mission to serve as musical ambassadors for the Air Force while showcasing military heritage through live performance.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group