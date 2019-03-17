  • Hundreds gather for ‘healing circle' in Orlando to honor victims of New Zealand mass shooting

    By: Megan Cruz , James Tutten

    ORLANDO, Fla. - People are coming together in Orlando to show their support for the victims of the New Zealand mass shooting.

    About 200 people gathered Saturday at Lake Eola Park for what city officials called a “healing circle."

    Attendees prayed for love to prevail over hate with a message of unity.

    Several local officials and residents saw similarities between the New Zealand mosque shootings and what happened at the Pulse nightclub three years ago.

    “That we're not going to let this divide us and that we are going to stand united,” said event co-organizer

    Rasha Mubarak. “We're going to mourn for the dead, but we're going to fight for the living.”

    City leaders attended the vigil, as well as different faith leaders and a Pulse survivor. They called for an end to gun violence and hate crimes.

