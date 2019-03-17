Hundreds gather for ‘healing circle' in Orlando to honor victims of New Zealand mass shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - People are coming together in Orlando to show their support for the victims of the New Zealand mass shooting.
About 200 people gathered Saturday at Lake Eola Park for what city officials called a “healing circle."
Related Headlines
Attendees prayed for love to prevail over hate with a message of unity.
TRENDING NOW:
- New Zealand shootings: Death toll rises to 49 in attacks at 2 mosques
- ‘Armed and dangerous' suspect sought after armed robbery, shooting in Orange County, deputies say
- 'I killed my mom, she's dead': Documents say Eustis man attempted to strangle pregnant stepmother
- Video: Classes canceled after Lake Mary High student, 17, shot, killed herself, deputies say
Several local officials and residents saw similarities between the New Zealand mosque shootings and what happened at the Pulse nightclub three years ago.
“That we're not going to let this divide us and that we are going to stand united,” said event co-organizer
Rasha Mubarak. “We're going to mourn for the dead, but we're going to fight for the living.”
City leaders attended the vigil, as well as different faith leaders and a Pulse survivor. They called for an end to gun violence and hate crimes.
Crowd continues to grow. Pulse survivor compares Orlando to Christchurch saying both are communities touched by hate, but where love will win. @citybeautiful #NZMosqueShootings #NZTerrorAttack @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/SYwmT4sybc— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) March 16, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}