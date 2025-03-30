Hundreds gather in Tavares for candlelight vigil for Xavier Williams

TAVARES, Fla. — At least 600 community members gathered by Lake Dora Saturday to honor and mourn the life of 10-year-old Xavier Williams.

Tavares Police Department, which is investigating Xavier’s death, hosted the candlelight vigil at Wooton Park in Downtown Tavares.

“Please consider wearing blue, Xavier’s favorite color, as a gesture of unity and love.

For those wishing to offer additional support to the family, the Tavares Police Charity continues to accept donations,” said Tavares Police.

Those who attended the vigil wore blue shirts with Xavier’s face on the front.

“Honestly, it warms my heart to see so much love outpouring. It feels like a whole big family,” said Cameil Williams, Xavier’s Aunt.

Some knew him. Many did not. But all came to mourn a child whose life was taken far too soon.

“I did not know them, no. But they needed love, and my granddaughter wanted to go up and speak to the dad and the aunt and tell them God loved them,” said Elizabeth Jackson, a community member.

The 10-year-old died last week, after fighting for his life for weeks in the hospital from what police said was gruesome abuse and neglect at the alleged hands of his mother Kimberley Mills and boyfriend Andre Walker.

Abuse, including dropping a 10-pound weight on his abdomen. “While he was having weights dropped on his stomach---he was duct-tapped to a ladder,” a detective said on the stand.

His story has shaken the Tavares community, leaving behind sorrow and anger, both young and old.

“It’s not okay that happened, that the mom and boyfriend did that. It’s not okay, and I came to support the family,” said a young attendee.

Detectives said he had been uncontentious for nearly a month after Andre Walker and Kimberly Mills were seen dropping him off at the Advent Health Waterman Hospital in late February.

As the soft hum of prayers filled the air, tears fell freely, hands grasped tightly, and candle flames wavered in the evening breeze—symbols of both heartbreak and hope. The Tavares Police Department, which organized the vigil, stood among the mourners, visibly moved by the overwhelming support.

According to court records, Walker faces a second-degree murder charge, aggravated child abuse, and neglect. Walker faces aggravated child abuse. Both are due in Lake County court on March 31st.

His family has set a GOFUNDME for medical expenses, funeral arraignments and care expenses for his younger brother.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group