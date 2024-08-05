Hurricane Debby: These Florida theme parks are closed for inclement weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — While Hurricane Debby has made landfall Monday morning, Florida theme parks are taking precautions with inclement weather.

Some parks have adjusted their schedules, while others have closed.

See the list below:

Typhoon Lagoon

The Walt Disney World water park is closed, according to the My Disney Experience app.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando will close early on Monday at 3 p.m.

Read: Hurricane Debby: Boy, 13, dies after tree falls onto Florida home

Discovery Cove

The water park at SeaWorld Orlando said it will be open on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Aquatica

Channel 9 has contacted Aquatica for updates on its schedule and is waiting to hear back.

Volcano Bay

Channel 9 has contacted Universal Orlando for updates on its water park, Volcano Bay, and is waiting to hear back.

Read: Debby’s damage: Strong winds flip campers in Cocoa

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay closed on Sunday for the inclement weather.

The park opened on Monday as it was scheduled.

We can’t wait to see you all tomorrow! ☀️🎢 pic.twitter.com/zjoszBOzXO — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) August 4, 2024

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 146 Hurricane Debby Cedar Key, FL—Cedar Key Fire Rescue said the number four bridge will remain closed until all hazards are removed. Officials said many roads on the island are still underwater. (Cedar Key Fire Rescue/Cedar Key Fire Rescue)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group