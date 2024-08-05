Hurricane Debby: These Florida theme parks are closed for inclement weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — While Hurricane Debby has made landfall Monday morning, Florida theme parks are taking precautions with inclement weather.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
▶ SEE LIVE UPDATES
Some parks have adjusted their schedules, while others have closed.
See the list below:
Typhoon Lagoon
The Walt Disney World water park is closed, according to the My Disney Experience app.
SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando will close early on Monday at 3 p.m.
Read: Hurricane Debby: Boy, 13, dies after tree falls onto Florida home
Discovery Cove
The water park at SeaWorld Orlando said it will be open on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Aquatica
Channel 9 has contacted Aquatica for updates on its schedule and is waiting to hear back.
Volcano Bay
Channel 9 has contacted Universal Orlando for updates on its water park, Volcano Bay, and is waiting to hear back.
Read: Debby’s damage: Strong winds flip campers in Cocoa
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay closed on Sunday for the inclement weather.
The park opened on Monday as it was scheduled.
We can’t wait to see you all tomorrow! ☀️🎢 pic.twitter.com/zjoszBOzXO— Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) August 4, 2024
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group