Hurricane Erin to bring high rip current risk and large waves to Florida’s east coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Florida east coast is likely to experience a high risk of rip currents as Major Hurricane Erin gets closer.

Hurricane Erin, now classified as a major hurricane, is under close observation by Hurricane Hunters. The storm’s wind field has grown to about 400 miles with tropical storm-force winds.

Although these winds are unlikely to directly affect the Florida east coast, substantial wave activity is expected, with waves reaching heights of 10 to 14 feet.

Residents and visitors along Florida’s east coast should exercise caution because of higher rip current risks and increased wave heights.

It is advisable to monitor updates from local authorities and weather services, as conditions may change.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group