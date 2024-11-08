Hurricane Rafael strengthens back into a powerful Cat. 3 storm in Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Rafael strengthened again into a major hurricane Friday morning.

Rafael currently has maximum sustained winds of around 120 mph and is moving west at 9 mph in the central Gulf of Mexico.

Though Rafael is an impressive-looking storm, big chances are coming.

Read: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

Rather than making landfall as a major hurricane, Rafael is forecast to perform a big circle in on itself over the weekend and weaken in the process.

Hurricane Rafael strengthens back into powerful Cat. 3 storm in Gulf of Mexico

Rafael’s loop de loop in the Gulf makes its final destination uncertain, but cooler waters in the Gulf will work against the storm system’s longevity.

Watch: “After Milton: Severe Weather Center 9 Special”

Some forecast tracks have Rafael fizzling out before its remnants drift ashore in Mexico.

We still have three full weeks until the end of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Read: Near-record highs with low rain chances Friday in Central Florida

WFTV will continue to monitor all tropical activity and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group