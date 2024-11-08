Near-record highs with low rain chances Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be very warm on Friday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s Friday afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun.

The average high in Orlando for November 8 is 79 degrees, and Friday’s high temperature will be around 87.

Rain chances will also remain low on Friday and into the weekend.

We will have a 10% or less chance for rain inland and around 20% chance on the coast.

The warm and drier forecast will remain throughout the weekend.

A mini front will move through late next week that will help to cool things down.

