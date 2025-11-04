Hurricane season coming to quiet end

ORLANDO, Fla. — We have less than a month of hurricane season, and all is quite in the Atlantic Basin.

When we do get activity in November, it usually is in the western Caribbean or near the Bahamas as cold fronts stall in the area.

While things are likely to stay quiet into the upcoming weekend, longer term models show possible activity forming in the Caribbean by mid-month.

