Hurricanes add pressure to Tijuana Flats’ bankruptcy progress

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Tijuana Flats Restaurants LLC has asked the judge presiding over its bankruptcy case for permission to suspend rent payments for November.

The restaurant chain pointed to hurricanes Helene and Milton as the reason for its latest financial distress.

Read: Orlando woman charged with murder after her roommate’s disappearance, police say

Judge Jason Burgess, of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida, on Nov. 4 granted Tijuana Flats permission to pay some rents late — but denied its request for about two dozen locations that were not directly impacted by the hurricanes. Tijuana Flats locations in Orlando; Miami; Oldsmar; Tampa; Brandon; St. Petersburg; Sarasota; Jacksonville; Eustis; Palm Harbor; Riviera Beach; Richardson, Texas; Dunwoody, Georgia; Alpharetta, Georgia; and Atlanta won’t be able to pay rent late.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group