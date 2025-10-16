I-4 reopens after investigation into Oct. 4 hit-and-run that killed 3

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Interstate 4 eastbound near exit 104 reopened around 10:40 a.m. Thursday after being shut down for nearly two hours so Florida Highway Patrol could continue investigating a deadly crash that happened on Oct. 4.

That crash killed three people, including Jorge Salinas, 59, and his wife, Nancy Salinas, 60, of Palm Coast.

The couple died when a Dodge Durango hit multiple vehicles and fled the scene. The sport utility vehicle was later found but the driver is still missing.

A 54-year-old motorcyclist from Deltona also died in the crash.

During Thursday’s closure, all eastbound lanes were blocked between Sanford and Deltona. Traffic backed up for miles, and side roads like U.S. Highway 17/92 became jammed. By 10:40 a.m., crews removed cones and all lanes reopened.

Jorge Salinas was a former U.S. Air Force senior airman and deputy county administrator for Flagler County. Nancy Salinas was an artist who loved painting and gardening. They were married for 39 years. They moved to Florida in 2020 and shared a love for Walt Disney World, home projects and their three cats: Gwen, Opal, and Daisy.

A visitation was held Wednesday, and a second one took place Thursday at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach from 12 p.m.-1 p.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 1 p.m.

They will be buried together Friday at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, people plant memorial trees in their honor through Clymer Funeral Home.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact law enforcement.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group