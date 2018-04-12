ORLANDO, Fla. - A new eastbound Interstate 4 exit ramp to West Fairbanks Avenue opened early Thursday almost 2 miles south of its original location, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
The temporary configuration, which is part of the I-4 Ultimate Project, combines the West Fairbanks Avenue and East Par Street exits. Click here for a map of the new exit ramp.
"This configuration is not part of the final design for the I-4 Ultimate project, but is a
necessary intermediary step to create space so crews can continue building the new eastbound I-4 while maintaining the same number of lanes," FDOT spokeswoman Jessica Ottaviano said.
In August, traffic entering eastbound I-4 from Princeton Street and exiting to East Par Street was shifted to newly constructed portions of the road, Ottaviano said.
The temporary exit ramp that opened Thursday will add to that temporary configuration, she said.
Drivers are asked to maintain a safe speed while traveling through the construction zone.
It will cost $2.3 billion to reconstruct 21 miles of I-4 from South Kirkman Road in Orlando to State Road 434 in Longwood.
