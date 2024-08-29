‘I was so impressed’: University of Florida professor joins Blue Origin private rocket launch

A Florida professor was part of a rocket launch Thursday morning.

University of Florida professor Rob Ferl was part of the Blue Origin New Sheppard Mission NS-26 launch in Texas.

Blue Origin is a private aerospace company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The private crewed mission conducted several experiments, including a test of how plants adapt to weightlessness in space.

The rocket and crew capsule safely returned to Earth after the launch.

“The ride was incredibly smooth and I was so impressed with the ride up,” Ferl said after the launch.

We’re at T-2 minutes and counting. Watch the #NS26 crew fly to space here. 🚀 https://t.co/Q84q688ySX — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) August 29, 2024

