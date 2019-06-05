Images give graphic look into Winter Park slaying of UCF executive

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Channel 9 obtained crime scene photos and video from the investigation of a University of Central Florida executive at his Winter Park home.
Danielle Redlick faces a charge of murder after officials said she fatally stabbed her husband Michael in January.
Some of the images depict Redlick with blood on her neck and feet and wounds on her wrists shortly after she called 911 to report the death of her husband.
Redlick told officials she waited 11 hours to report the death because she was scared.
"We had an altercation and he stabbed himself and I ran into the bathroom," Redlick said during the 911 call. "I came out and tried to help him and saw he was just lying in blood."
Police reported seeing red streaks on the floors and blood splatters on the walls of the kitchen, living room area and master bedroom.
Prosecutors said there were signs Redlick tried to clean the scene after officials found bloody towels, a mop and a bucket.
A bloody knife was found on the floor along with two others in the sink.
An updated autopsy report stated Michael Redlick died of a stab wound to the torso that cut the basilic vein. The medical examiner told police it would only take five to six minutes for him to bleed out.
The diary of Danielle Redlick details a troubled marriage with issues beginning in 2017.
Redlick's trial is scheduled for June 17, but that is likely to change as murder cases often take over a year to go before a jury.
