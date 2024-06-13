Indian River Lagoon shows signs of improvement during ongoing water quality projects

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Environmental work in the Indian River Lagoon is showing signs of progress.
Crews have been working to stop harmful nutrients from entering the waterway, contributing to harmful algal blooms.
New data shows more seagrass is growing in several areas.
However, it’s also declining in places like the northern part of the lagoon.
Nearly 70 water quality improvement projects are underway right now.
