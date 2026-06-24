ORLANDO, Fla. — A statewide effort aimed at helping children cope with traumatic experiences is making its way to law enforcement agencies across Central Florida.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, in partnership with Walmart, is providing local law enforcement agencies with “Bexley Boxes,” special chests filled with toys, books, stuffed animals, coloring supplies and other comfort items designed to help children in moments of crisis.

Initiative brings comfort to children in crisis across Central Florida

The boxes are intended for children who have recently experienced traumatic events and may be interacting with first responders during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

The initiative was inspired by a Florida mother whose daughter witnessed her father being shot and killed.

Following that tragedy, she created the Bexley Box program to provide comfort and emotional support to children facing similar situations.

Supporters of the program say even small acts of kindness can help children feel safer and more secure during traumatic events.

Attorney General Uthmeier and program organizers say their goal is to place a Bexley Box in every law enforcement agency across Florida, ensuring officers have resources available to help children in crisis when they need them most.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group