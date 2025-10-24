Injured manatee returns home after rehabilitation at SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. — An injured manatee named Koa has returned to its home waters after weeks of rehabilitation.

Koa, who was hit by boat propellers, suffered broken ribs and was unable to descend underwater. After receiving care at SeaWorld, Koa is now getting a second chance at life.

Nadia Lentz, a marine mammal biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, tracked Koa’s recovery at SeaWorld.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has a toll-free number that people can call to report animals in distress.

