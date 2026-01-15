Injured owl rescued after being found under FDOT truck

COCOA, Fla. — Transportation crews are reminding residents to watch out for animal stowaways as temperatures drop in Central Florida.

An injured owl was discovered Wednesday under a truck at the Florida Department of Transportation Operations Center in Cocoa.

Staff said they found the owl during a routine vehicle inspection.

The owl received some necessary care and was released back into the wild.

The Florida Department of Transportation said it continues to encourage residents to stay focused on wildlife safety awareness.

