Inside a new Club Wyndham experience for SeaWorld fans

Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek rolled out a suite concept designed to draw niche enthusiasts attracted to Penguin Trek, the family coaster opening July 7 at SeaWorld Orlando.

Guests can book a stay in the Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite, with décor inspired by the park’s new Antarctica realm, especially Penguin Trek. The one-bedroom suite accommodates up to four people and includes a fully equipped kitchen. A similar two-bedroom suite is already fully booked through September 8.

The deal — starting at $439 per night and only available to Club Wyndham vacation club owners — applies to stays from August 1 to September 8 and includes four park admissions, a penguin encounter, all-day dining, reserved seating, one-time Quick Queue access and family photography from the SeaWorld visit.

